IADC’s Recent Media Releases & Statements – April 2023

In the last month, IADC issued two statements communicating the Association’s position on two different pieces of legislation. IADC also published one media release regarding Lease Sale 259.

The first statement, titled IADC Applauds the More Energy More Jobs Act of 2023, was released on 14 March. The More Energy More Jobs Act would require at least two area-wide lease sales annually in the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico, as well as allow U.S. Governors to formally nominate areas for offshore natural gas and oil development. In the statement, IADC President Jason McFarland expresses support for this bipartisan legislation.

The second statement — IADC Supports H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act — was released on 24 March. The statement expresses IADC’s strong support for this legislation and applauds Congress for prioritizing energy production in the U.S. The Lower Energy Costs Act would increase production and export of U.S. energy, which would lead to greater national energy security and lower costs for American consumers. IADC’s statement has been submitted to the office of Congressman Tom Emmer (House Majority Whip) in support of H.R. 1.

The media release, IADC Position on Lease Sale 259, was published 31 March and provides insight into IADC’s stance on BOEM’s recent implementation of Lease Sale 259. In the media release, IADC President Jason McFarland comments that BOEM’s recent actions are encouraging, and “considerable work remains to see that the DOI makes good on its commitment to have a new Offshore Leasing Five-year Plan completed by the end of 2023.”