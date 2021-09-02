DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


IADC’s Polk Discusses Important Stuff at Well Control Conference

Topics
In last week’s Well Control conference, Brooke Polk, Senior Director of Accreditation Operations for IADC, participated in a panel on virtual well control training.
Virtual learning has proven key to maintaining a highly trained workforce as industry continues to navigate pandemic related challenges and market downturn. This panel will provide insight on multiple virtual training programs and lessons learned.

Other panel participates were Brandon Rosler, Training Manager – Eastern Hemisphere & Canada, Nabors Drilling and Marcus Mason, CEO of Smith Mason & Co LLC.

The fast-moving developments over the past year and a half have flown by as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of that very fluid situation was an urgent need for a remote-learning platform from WellSharp. Leveraging the groundwork laid by KREW, the WellSharp Advisory Panel quickly approved the platform for online delivery of well control training.

Within this context is where Brooke Polk, IADC’s Senior Director, Accreditation Operations, begins her recent presentation at the Well Control Conference of the Americas. In it, Polk sets up the presentation using the analogy of a jet ski versus a drillship. The industry’s global training purview being the drillship in the metaphor.

In the presentation, she discusses:

  • Background on the challenges faced by WellSharp’s in-person learning model
  • Features of the new WellSharp Live remote-learning training
  • The Future of WellSharp Live and well control training

Background from Last Year

With the pandemic failing to provide much time, WellSharp Live was deployed in a relatively short amount of time. As the WellSharp curriculum is the product of industry collaboration, this important training is the “drillship” of Polk’s initial analogy.

Features of the new WellSharp Live

The WellSharp Live Advisory Panel dug into the analytics of 2020’s limited beta test for WellSharp Live and found that the program could benefits from the following enhancements before being opened up to

  • Maximize attendees utilizing the training platform
  • Broadening accessibility outside of Zoom
  • Assurance in the results of training and testing

This is what occurred back in Spring 2021 when IADC updated the requirements for WellSharp Live training providers.

Future of Well Control Training

Related posts

2 September 2021

New Subcommittee Created to Focus on Energy Efficiency

Read more
2 September 2021

PSA: Need to Verify Your WellSharp Certificate?

Read more
2 September 2021

New IADC Members for September 2021

Read more