IADC’s Polk Discusses Important Stuff at Well Control Conference

The fast-moving developments over the past year and a half have flown by as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of that very fluid situation was an urgent need for a remote-learning platform from WellSharp. Leveraging the groundwork laid by KREW, the WellSharp Advisory Panel quickly approved the platform for online delivery of well control training.

Within this context is where Brooke Polk, IADC’s Senior Director, Accreditation Operations, begins her recent presentation at the Well Control Conference of the Americas. In it, Polk sets up the presentation using the analogy of a jet ski versus a drillship. The industry’s global training purview being the drillship in the metaphor.

In the presentation, she discusses:

Background on the challenges faced by WellSharp’s in-person learning model

Features of the new WellSharp Live remote-learning training

The Future of WellSharp Live and well control training

Background from Last Year

With the pandemic failing to provide much time, WellSharp Live was deployed in a relatively short amount of time. As the WellSharp curriculum is the product of industry collaboration, this important training is the “drillship” of Polk’s initial analogy.

Features of the new WellSharp Live

The WellSharp Live Advisory Panel dug into the analytics of 2020’s limited beta test for WellSharp Live and found that the program could benefits from the following enhancements before being opened up to

Maximize attendees utilizing the training platform

Broadening accessibility outside of Zoom

Assurance in the results of training and testing

This is what occurred back in Spring 2021 when IADC updated the requirements for WellSharp Live training providers.

Future of Well Control Training