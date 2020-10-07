IADC’s Decision to Exit SafeLandUSA Board Changes RigPass Endorsement

Attention: RigPass SafeLandUSA Accredited Training Providers

This Notice outlines important changes regarding the RigPass SafeLandUSA endorsement.

Following significant internal review, under the direction of IADC’s North America Onshore Advisory Panel, we have determined that IADC is unable to continue supporting SafeLandUSA under its new organizational structure and incorporation, SafeLand Inc.

Background :

The SafeLandUSA committee originated as an industry (volunteer) and Operator-led committee in which IADC was a founding member. IADC was an approved accrediting body and partner to SafeLandUSA with contributions from our Accreditation team ranging from the development of board bylaws to curriculum development.

Additional parties also approved to deliver SafeLandUSA and accredit companies are Veriforce (formerly PEC) and Energy Training Council (ETC).

Recent Developments :

Select members from the original board registered and incorporated SafeLand USA into SafeLand, Inc. without gaining full consensus from the full board.

Following the decision to transition SafeLandUSA from a voluntary, industry-supported group to the May 12th registration of SafeLand, Inc., IADC has worked diligently to develop alignment with the new SafeLand, Inc. structure. The goal was to continue as a partner snd contributor to the ongoing improvement of safety curriculum, accreditation of training programs and instructors, and the overall increased wellbeing of the energy workforce. Our motivation has been to encourage the integrity and transparency of governance and finances, in addition to the appropriate allocation of Board members representing the drilling and service company sectors.

IADC offers and supports programs that utilize best practice for industry learning and development that include but are not limited to:

Industry-led program development driven by industry need;

Industry association partnerships with broad industry representation;

Transparency in governance and program development decisions;

Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs and accreditation standards that are audited and verified by a 3rd party, such as ISO.

Impact to RigPass – SafeLandUSA Accredited Programs :

IADC is working with the SafeLand, Inc. board on a transition timeline for current RigPass/SafeLandUSA accredited providers. Once the timeline is determined, IADC will send a program bulletin to confirm transition dates. IADC is proposing the below timeline for transition:

Effective 01 October 2020 , IADC will no longer offer the SafeLandUSA endorsement for the RigPass program.

, IADC will no longer offer the SafeLandUSA endorsement for the RigPass program. Effective 31 December 2020 , current accredited SafeLandUSA training providers will no longer hold an IADC SafeLandUSA endorsement for their RigPassprogram.

, current accredited SafeLandUSA training providers will no longer hold an IADC SafeLandUSA endorsement for their RigPassprogram. Effective 31 December 2020, IADC will no longer send SafeLandUSA records to the SafeLandUSA database hosted by Veriforce (formerly PEC). IADC will continue to maintain our training provider’s trainee records in the IADC Accreditation database and send records toISNet.

Once a cut-off date is determined, references to SafeLandUSA and SafeLand, Inc. should be discontinued for marketing materials, program information, or on company websites.

Next Steps:

The overall impact to the trainee experience should be minimal. We understand you need time to communicate with your clients and may have other requirements as determined by the administration or management of your program.

IADC will assist training providers with the following:

Program talking points and FAQs

A curriculum cross-reference tool showing that RigPass meets and exceeds SafeLandUSA requirements

Program townhall meetings (via Zoom)

Please select a date/time preference to join a Zoom townhall. ONLY currently RigPass registered contacts may join. Email Zoom townhall selections to accreditation@iadc.org by 01 October 2020.

Dates and times available:

Friday, October 2nd

9:00-10:30 A.M.

1:00-2:30 P.M.

Monday, October 5th

9:00-10:30 A.M.

1:00-2:30 P.M.