IADC’s Annual General Meeting in Dallas to be Fully In-Person

The theme of the Annual General Meeting 2021 program is “adapting to the market changes.” Speakers from various backgrounds and experiences will focus presentations and discussions on moving the industry forward in the midst of the global energy crunch and ever-growing demand.

AGM Program Highlights

Luncheon Keynote Presentation: Rod Henson, Vice President – Wells, ExxonMobil

Rod Henson is Vice President of the Wells organization within ExxonMobil’s Upstream Integrated Solutions company. Rod first joined Mobil Exploration and Producing U.S. in 1989 in Midland, Texas. He advanced through various engineering and operations roles throughout the United States and Indonesia prior to the merger between Exxon and Mobil.

Following the merger, Rod worked in various planning and leadership roles in the United States, the Middle East, Russia, and South America. Prior to his current position, he served as the President of ExxonMobil’s Guyana affiliate, Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited.

Panel: Digital Transformation – What Does it Really Mean?

There’s no shortage of discussion around Digital Transformation. Most will agree organizations that move with urgency to drive digital strategy throughout their businesses will define the industry’s future. Consider Digital Technology – we have had it for decades – seismic, wireline, rig operating systems. What does Digital Transformation really mean to industry? Cutting edge software solutions? Expertise in technology, data and digital? Open and connected digital twin solutions? The industry stakeholders will examine these important questions and share their perspectives.

Panel: ESG Reporting Explained



A panel of experts will dive into the different aspects of ESG reporting. Representatives from standards, ratings, and investment banking sectors will provide insight into how their respective companies utilize ESG data collected from the oil and gas industry. The IADC Sustainability Committee will also provide an update on the ESG reporting guidance the committee has been developing over the past year.