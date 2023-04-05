IADC Welcomes Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS to Student Chapter Program

IADC is pleased to announce the 15th addition to our Student Chapter program – Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS located in Perak, Malaysia. This is the first Student Chapter established in the Southeast Asia region.

The IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapter was formed in August 2022 and officially joined our Student Chapter program in Q1 2023. We would like to offer a warm welcome to all participating students, including the elected officers:

Amirul Fa’im – President

Syahirunnisaa ‘Izzah – Vice President

Siti Nabihah – Secretary

Shafiq Hakimi – Treasurer

Mohd Saifuddin – HOD of Human Resources

Muammal Nadzri – HOD of Public Relations

Rabiatul Adawiah – HOD of Creative Media

Russel Jelenggai Kelly – HOD of Event Management

The Student Chapter has held a few different events so far. The students have been working closely with UTP’s Centre for Academic Excellence to provide the best AR/VR experience with content related to the drilling industry. Recently, the students had the opportunity to experience the latest AR/VR technology first-hand. The students also recently held their first Annual General Meeting to recap the Chapter’s achievements and discuss future activities.

We can’t wait to see what the year has in store for the UTP Student Chapter!