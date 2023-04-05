DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Welcomes Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS to Student Chapter Program

Topics

IADC is pleased to announce the 15th addition to our Student Chapter program – Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS located in Perak, Malaysia. This is the first Student Chapter established in the Southeast Asia region. 

The IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapter was formed in August 2022 and officially joined our Student Chapter program in Q1 2023. We would like to offer a warm welcome to all participating students, including the elected officers:

  • Amirul Fa’im – President 
  • Syahirunnisaa ‘Izzah – Vice President 
  • Siti Nabihah – Secretary 
  • Shafiq Hakimi – Treasurer 
  • Mohd Saifuddin – HOD of Human Resources 
  • Muammal Nadzri – HOD of Public Relations
  • Rabiatul Adawiah – HOD of Creative Media
  • Russel Jelenggai Kelly – HOD of Event Management 

The Student Chapter has held a few different events so far. The students have been working closely with UTP’s Centre for Academic Excellence to provide the best AR/VR experience with content related to the drilling industry. Recently, the students had the opportunity to experience the latest AR/VR technology first-hand. The students also recently held their first Annual General Meeting to recap the Chapter’s achievements and discuss future activities.

We can’t wait to see what the year has in store for the UTP Student Chapter! 

IADC UTP Student Chapter - LinkedIn

About IADC Student Chapters 

IADC’s Student Chapter program was started in 2017 when the need for a formal vehicle for engaging with the next generation of young professionals was identified. At that time, students were also expressing a desire for opportunities to engage with the drilling industry while still in school. The IADC Student Chapter program serves as a supplement to the academic aspect provided by the universities. The Chapters provide unique opportunities for students to learn about the practical side of the industry and their future professions. These opportunities generally consist of attending conferences, rig tours, and other industry events.

IADC Student Chapters

