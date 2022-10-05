IADC Welcomes Marietta College to Student Chapter Program

IADC is pleased to announce the 14th addition to its Student Chapter program – Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. The Marietta College Student Chapter was officially formed on 15 September 2022 and currently has 35 members. We would like to offer a warm welcome to all participating students, including the elected officers:

David “D.J.” LaRosa (Chairman)

Thomas Caserta (Vice Chairman)

Marvin Moore (Secretary)

Garrett Nicol (Treasurer)

Cullen Dennis (Marketing & Recruitment Director)

So far, the Student Chapter has held an initial officer’s meeting to discuss plans for the year. Potential upcoming events may include a tour of a top-hole air drilling rig, a tour of a drilling equipment testing facility, and a clay shoot outing jointly organized with the American Association of Drilling Engineers student chapter at Marietta College.