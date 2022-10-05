DRILLBITS
IADC Welcomes Marietta College to Student Chapter Program

IADC is pleased to announce the 14th addition to its Student Chapter program – Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. The Marietta College Student Chapter was officially formed on 15 September 2022 and currently has 35 members. We would like to offer a warm welcome to all participating students, including the elected officers:

  • David “D.J.” LaRosa (Chairman)
  • Thomas Caserta (Vice Chairman)
  • Marvin Moore (Secretary)
  • Garrett Nicol (Treasurer)
  • Cullen Dennis (Marketing & Recruitment Director)

So far, the Student Chapter has held an initial officer’s meeting to discuss plans for the year. Potential upcoming events may include a tour of a top-hole air drilling rig, a tour of a drilling equipment testing facility, and a clay shoot outing jointly organized with the American Association of Drilling Engineers student chapter at Marietta College.

IADC’s Student Chapter program was started in 2017 when the need for a formal vehicle for engaging with the next generation of young professionals was identified. At that time, students were also expressing a desire for opportunities to engage with the drilling industry while still in school. The IADC Student Chapter program serves as a supplement to the academic aspect provided by the universities. The Chapters provide unique opportunities for students to learn about the practical side of the industry and their future professions. These opportunities generally consist of attending conferences, rig tours, and other industry events.

IADC Student Chapters

