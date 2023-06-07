IADC Visits Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapter in Malaysia

On 22 May, the IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) Student Chapter and the UTP Petroleum Engineering Department collaborated to host an event featuring a visit by Mike DuBose (IADC VP – International Development) and Chit Hlaing (IADC Regional Director – Asia Pacific). During the campus visit, the students hosted a talk session to introduce the UTP Student Chapter’s exceptional initiatives to IADC leadership. The visit was filled with thought-provoking discussions, invaluable insights, and meaningful connections. DuBose and Hlaing enjoyed an immersive tour of UTP’s state-of-the-art drilling lab.

The students expressed gratitude for the visit from IADC leadership to their campus. A LinkedIn post from the UTP Petroleum Engineering Department states,

“During their visit, Mr. Mike DuBose and Mr. Chit Hlaing shared their profound insights and experiences, enlightening our community with their expertise in the field of international development within IADC. Their presence at our campus served as a catalyst for learning, enabling our students to directly engage with a distinguished industry leader and gain first-hand knowledge about the industry’s trends and challenges.”

IADC is thrilled to engage with these enthusiastic students, and we look forward to more opportunities to visit and connect in the future!