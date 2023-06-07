IADC UTP Student Chapter Members Participate in 2023 HSE and Sustainability Asia Pacific Conference

The 2023 IADC HSE & Sustainability Asia Pacific Conference & Exhibition was held 23-24 May at the Grand Hyatt in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The conference explored the critical and evolving challenges that drilling professionals face in the Asia Pacific region. In the face of prolonged low oil prices, how can companies high-grade their assets, right-size their organizations and equip their employees with the right competencies, all while staying on the cutting edge of the digital oilfield evolution? Conversations were held around the following topics, which will all be crucial to addressing these challenges: collaborative efforts and partnerships, implementation of new and effective technologies and practices, and continuous innovation and investment in regard to attracting and retaining a competent and skilled workforce.

IADC sponsored 20 students and 1 faculty member from the IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapter to attend the conference. In addition, two students from the Chapter had the opportunity to share their compelling insights by participating in panels during the conference.

UTP student Izzah Hamzah participated in the Workforce Attraction & Development Panel. The primary focus of this panel was on shaping the workforce of tomorrow, today. Bringing a student perspective to the table, Izzah engaged in a discussion about her achievements during her university years and how they can contribute to better opportunities in the real world of the oil and gas industry.

Adawiah Abd Rasid, another UTP student, participated in the ESG & Sustainability Panel. According to the UTP Student Chapter,

“Adawiah focused on raising awareness about sustainability among the younger generation. A survey conducted among university students revealed that many of them are unfamiliar with the meaning and purpose of sustainability. Given that sustainability is already a prominent global topic, it is crucial to take awareness of it seriously. Instead of relying solely on large corporations to drive change towards a sustainable future, individuals can also play an active role in shaping it.”

