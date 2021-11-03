IADC to Speak at UT-Arlington’s 2021 Oil & Gas Conference in December

Industry has worked collaboratively to enhance safety orientation programs to continue to raise the bar on training while utilizing best practice for adult learning and design methodology. The developments of new industry programs and enhancements will be discussed as we look at key areas such as human performance, life-saving actions, and safety leadership.

As always, the conference will provide a platform to exchange new ideas and concepts related to the oil and gas industry, all with the overriding goal of achieving better safety and environmental operations and regulatory compliance. Take this opportunity to share your ideas and experiences or products and services by participating in the 2021 UTA Oil & Gas Conference.

The conference will bring together key decision makers within management and executive positions to cultivate a better understanding of how industry and regulators can work together.

Polk will present alongside ExxonMobil’s Matt Streams on “Reshaping Safety Orientations.”

Their joint-presentation will be part of the Safety and Health Breakout Sessions on the agenda for the 3-day event. It will look at a collaborative effort between Operators & Contractors to improve industry safety orientations based on industry need, using the Basin United Program as a backdrop to examine the driver for and development of programs that are industry-driven and designed to meet industry need.

Polk & Streams will discuss the goal and purpose of the program as well as the collaborative effort to align to one safety orientation standard through IADC. They will provide an overview of the program, application process, and how it was built on best practices of adult learning methodology.