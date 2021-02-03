IADC to Speak at STEPS and AESC Conferences in 3rd Week of Month

In an effort to advocate for improved approaches to safety training in our industry, Senior Director of Accreditation Operations, Brooke Polk, will be speaking at 2 industry events this month.

Feel free to join either of these events and hear the latest developments in Basin United safety training program, WellSharp Live distance-learning platform, and the KREW continuous education system.

STEPS Network

Tuesday, 16 February – Registration Link

Read more about the various sessions at the STEPS Meeting.

AESC Virtual Global Conference

Thursday, 18 February – Registration Link

The global pandemic has cast an even greater spotlight on organizational culture. As more organizations embrace a mission-critical approach to leadership, a new quotient of success emerges—one focused on Purpose. People. Progress.

Join us as we take our AESC Global Conference virtual, with interactive sessions, breakouts and networking. We’ve built an essential program for C-level business leaders and executive search and leadership consulting professionals to come together during extraordinary times to influence the future of global talent. No matter where you are in the world, if you are invested in the cutting edge of executive talent, this event is for you.

The conference will address the big issues head on:

Inclusion and Diversity — Participate in critical conversations with leading experts on how we and our businesses can use our collective voices to help create a more inclusive and diverse world.

— Participate in critical conversations with leading experts on how we and our businesses can use our collective voices to help create a more inclusive and diverse world. Voice of the Client — Hear directly from Leaders, through 3 separate panels of Boards, CEOs and Chief Diversity Officers, on how they are successfully navigating through unchartered waters.

— Hear directly from Leaders, through 3 separate panels of Boards, CEOs and Chief Diversity Officers, on how they are successfully navigating through unchartered waters. The Future of Asia — Hear from McKinsey on how Asian firms may be positioned to define the new normal.

— Hear from McKinsey on how Asian firms may be positioned to define the new normal. And much more!

Read more about the various sessions at the AESC Conference