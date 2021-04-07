IADC to Participate in Suriname-Guyana Basin Spill Prevention Conference

IADC will be represented through a presentation and panel discussion at the upcoming Cross-Border Coordination in Spill Prevention and Response in Suriname-Guyana Basin Conference on 27-28 April. Participants include:

Mike DuBose: Vice President of International Development, IADC

Brian Woodward: Division VP – Offshore, IADC & Vice President – Corporate Services, Noble Drilling

Terry Childs: Member, IADC & Head of RigLogix

The Southern Caribbean current touches a broad spectrum of economic, social, cultural and ecological interests in Suriname and beyond. In the Suriname-Guyana Basin, multiple national governments, NGOs and industry associations are focusing on developing regional, rather than solely national, capacity for safe and environmentally sound offshore operations.

This event presents an opportunity for industry and government to mutually examine critical areas of enhancing capacity for spill prevention and response to loss of subsea source control.

The program will open with a keynote speech from Suriname’s Minister of Natural Resources, David Abiamofo, and will follow with presentations from Government and Industry speakers.