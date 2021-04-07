IADC to Participate in 28th Annual Williston Basin Petroleum Conference

DRILLBITS
In recognition of the importance of the region to the drilling industry, IADC is proud to participate in the upcoming Williston Basin Petroleum Conference on 11-13 May.

IADC has proudly accredited training providers in the region for decades, primarily for delivery of WellSharp well control training and RigPass safety orientation training. Most recently, IADC has been involved in the newly created Basin United safety orientation program, an initiative that unites 16 Permian Basin operators. IADC’s long-standing RigPass curricula has been blended into the Basin United program in an effort to streamline redundant course materials.

The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference (WBPC) is the largest conference and trade show in the nation focused on the Bakken, Three Forks and Williston Basin. The conference brings together some of leading experts on breakthrough technologies, energy markets, potential untapped formations, the regulatory environment, and more. Over the last 28 years, the WBPC has become a “who’s who” of industry experts and leadership in the Bakken, providing some of the best networking opportunities with key decision-makers in an intimate and exciting setting.

IADC will have Accreditation & Credentialing and Onshore Government & Industry Affairs representatives in booth number 425.

IADC Accreditation & Credentialing

IADC provides global industry-recognized accreditation programs that are developed and maintained by IADC Members working through technical committees. Accreditation helps to maintain quality assurance, consistency, and standardization of training and competence programs, enhancing safety across the industry. Accredited companies are held to high quality standards to promote trainee competence and to strengthen their safety culture. IADC is the only accrediting body in the drilling industry to hold ISO 9001:2015 certification.

