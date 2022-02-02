IADC to Attend 29th Annual Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference

The 29th Annual Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC) will be held on 16-17 May 2022. The event will be Conference Connection’s first Hybrid Event, held under the Patronage of H.E. Shaikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Minister of Oil for the Kingdom of Bahrain, jointly hosted by The Bahrain Petroleum Company, Ministry of Oil and nogaholding.

MPGC 2022 will provide a convenient option for both virtual and in person attendance in Bahrain, to open participation to the MPGC community in the event of travel restrictions. Due to applicable safe distancing regulations, there will be limited capacity for both conference sessions and hosted functions. As this “in-person” capacity is expected to be taken up quickly in the run up to the event, book and secure your physical seat and enjoy the early bird rate at the same time, to avoid disappointment.

The Virtual Pass will offer participants all the best that MPGC 2022 has to offer, from the convenience of your desk if you are unable to travel and attend in person. A chance to meet with MPGC personalities and the best in the business, for the latest industry trends and insights as well as debate and discussion at the highest level, for a head-start on valuable commercial opportunities in regional hotspots.

Linking the conventional crude oil and refining markets to the energy markets of tomorrow, the emergence of IECs from IOCs, pricing transformation and LNG markets in a carbon constrained world, the MPGC 2022 agenda centre around the theme “Diverse Perspectives: Transitioning Towards a Carbon Constrained World” will give participants the high beats of the global oil markets.

Through presentations, live Q&A’s and the MPGC 2022 App, it will also connect the MPGC Community both in-person in Bahrain and online through a virtual platform. MPGC 2022 in virtual and in-person environment remains the region’s longest annual oil and gas industry gathering, will once again deliver a high-level and power packed programme that comprises Ministerial and Keynote Addresses, incisive discussion panels with industry visionaries and leaders, audience polls and networking opportunities.

