IADC to Attend 2023 Egypt Petroleum Show

Topics

EGYPS – Egypt Petroleum Show

NORTH AFRICA AND THE MEDITERRANEAN:
SUPPORTING SUSTAINABLE GLOBAL ENERGY SUPPLY AND DEMAND

  • Date: 13-15 February 2023
  • Location: Cairo, Egypt
  • Venue: Egypt International Exhibition Center

IADC is proud to be a Supporting Association/Media Partner for EGYPS 2023. Hisham Zebian, VP – Eastern Hemisphere, will be representing IADC at the event.

According to the EGYPS 2023 website:

Held under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Egypt Petroleum Show sits at the heart of the African and Mediterranean oil, gas and energy conversation.  A platform with the power to convene global industry leaders annually.

An important enabler of engagement from government and policy level to industry leaders and influencers and engineers providing technical enrichment, EGYPS drives the conversations that address sustainable climate-conscious production of oil and gas and the growing commitment to energy transition and a net-zero future.

EGYPS 2023 Website

