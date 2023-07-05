IADC Team Takes WellSharp Training Course

On 21-22 June, a group of IADC team members from the Accreditation and Corporate Services departments had the opportunity to take the IADC WellSharp Introductory Level course. While IADC team members are heavily involved in all aspects of the accreditation process, it is not very often that they get to sit on the other side of the exam! It was an eye-opening and beneficial experience for the team members to see an IADC-accredited training course in action. They walked away from the experience with a deeper understanding of the course content regarding well control basics, as well as some insight on the crew member/trainee point of view.

We’re very grateful to our friends and colleagues at Well Control School for coming to IADC headquarters to teach this course. Instructors Toney and Ryan did an amazing job, and we appreciate them for volunteering their time to help us with this initiative!