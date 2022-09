IADC is a proud supporter of the 20th Rio Oil & Gas conference taking place from 26-29 September.

The event, expected to bring together over 40,000 visitors, will be in person with live transmission of the Congress and virtual connection to sponsors and exhibitors.

Researchers from 20 countries will present technical papers on a variety of topics related to Upstream, Midstream & Downstream, Natural Gas & Energy and Industry of the Future.