IADC Supports 2023 Suriname Energy, Oil & Gas Summit

IADC is a proud supporter and endorsing partner of the 2023 Suriname Energy, Oil & Gas Summit (SEOGS). The third edition of this event will take place 19-22 June 2023 in Paramaribo, Suriname. Jim Rocco, IADC’s Senior Director of Government & Industry Affairs – Offshore, will be representing IADC at the summit and participating as a session moderator.

After a very successful second edition, SEOGS has firmly established itself as the leading industry event for Suriname’s emerging energy sector. Last year, SEOGS 2022 welcomed 2 presidents, 10 ministers, 112 speakers, 120 exhibiting companies, 600 delegates, and 500 trade visitors. We’re looking forward to supporting this leading event and the growing energy industry in Suriname!