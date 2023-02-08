IADC Student Chapters Participate in Patterson-UTI Rig Visit

On 26 January, Patterson-UTI hosted a “Multi-Service Showcase” and invited a group of IADC Student Chapter participants to join. The students were given a tour of a Patterson rig and had the chance to learn about many aspects of rig life, including directional tools and frac equipment, outside the classroom.

A total of 14 students from the following IADC Student Chapters participated in the event:

Texas A&M University

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The University of Texas at Austin

Thank you to all of the participating students, and to Patterson-UTI for providing this wonderful opportunity to our Student Chapter Members!