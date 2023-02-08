DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Student Chapters Participate in Patterson-UTI Rig Visit

Topics

On 26 January, Patterson-UTI hosted a “Multi-Service Showcase” and invited a group of IADC Student Chapter participants to join. The students were given a tour of a Patterson rig and had the chance to learn about many aspects of rig life, including directional tools and frac equipment, outside the classroom.

A total of 14 students from the following IADC Student Chapters participated in the event:

  • Texas A&M University
  • The University of Louisiana at Lafayette
  • The University of Texas at Austin

Thank you to all of the participating students, and to Patterson-UTI for providing this wonderful opportunity to our Student Chapter Members!

IADC Student Chapters

Related posts

8 February 2023

From the President: IADC is an Association by our Members, for our Members

Read more
8 February 2023

Accreditation Updates for February 2023

Read more

Blaine Dow (left), incoming ART Co-Chair with Assaad Mohanna (right), former ART Chair

8 February 2023

Assaad Mohanna Receives Plaque for Leadership as ART Committee Chair

Read more