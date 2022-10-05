IADC South Central Asia Chapter Hosts 35th Technology Meet

On 17 September, IADC South Central Asia Chapter (SCAC) hosted its 35th Technology Meet in Mumbai, India. The event brought in an astounding amount of attendees with 220 people attending in person, 250+ on Youtube, and 50+ on Zoom. Members of IADC MIT Student Chapter and IADC SCAC Young professionals Sub-Committee were in attendance.

The agenda began with a lighting of the lamp ceremony followed by safety moment presentations. IADC SCAC presented potted plants to Pankaj Kumar and Arun Karle as tokens of appreciation. The inaugural address was given by Pankaj Kumar, Director Offshore – ONGC, and the keynote address was given by O.P. Singh, IADC SCAC Chairman, Director (T&FS) – ONGC.

Presentations included:

Jack-up Rig Salvage – Dynamic Drilling and Resolve Marine

– Dynamic Drilling and Resolve Marine Technical Innovation – Shelf Drilling

– Shelf Drilling Directional Casing while Drilling – Schlumberger

To wrap up the main session, a vote of thanks was given by Shri Narender Jindal, IADC SCAC Vice Chairman, Director Operations – Shelf Drilling India Division. The evening concluded with a traditional Indian music performance, cocktail reception, and dinner.