IADC Selected as Accrediting Body for Basin United Safety Courses

Basin United is an industry-led group of onshore upstream stakeholder companies committed to improving safety performance in the Permian Basin. Participating organizations include but are not limited to: Chevron, XTO, Shell, ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, AESC and IADC.

IADC was chosen by the Basin United group as the accrediting body for the courses and to administer the program and courses through its accreditation database. The accreditation database will hold student assessments, training records, and program analytics.

IADC’s Accreditation and Credentialing (ACD) group is actively participating in the design, development, and implementation of the Basin United Fundamental Safety Orientation and Supervisor Leadership courses.

A workgroup consisting of IADC HSE committee participants and Basin United participants is diligently working to align Basin United’s fundamental safety orientation with IADC’s RigPass program to allow for one orientation to be delivered through IADC’s RigPass program that meets Basin United requirements.

The Basin United program will be in the piloting phase for the remainder of 2020 and is planning for a Q1 2021 launch targeted at workers who have not previously taken part in an orientation program.