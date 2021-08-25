IADC Invited to Speak at Suriname Petroleum Event in October

The collaboration continues in the newly formed Latin American Chapter‘s newest development. Counting among it’s growing business connections in the region, the LATAM Chapter’s chair, Carlos Ortiz Reguer, will champion the drilling industry in his presentation at the Suriname International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition (SIPEX). Last June, Mr. Reguer spoke at the Guyana-based conference, discussing the benefits of IADC Membership. Hosted by the Suriname Ministry of Natural Resources, SIPEX will take place virtually, providing an opportunity to drive vital conversations and alliances while addressing the latest innovations and modern drilling techniques and processes.

Event Details

2021 Suriname International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition

5 – 7 October 2021

Virtual Conference (event registration)

Regional Partnerships

No stranger to business development, Mr. Reguer has a 30-year track record of success through a unique combination of an entrepreneurial and corporate mindset. He was excited about the opportunity: