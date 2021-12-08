DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


IADC President Shares Association’s Successes

Topics

In his latest editorial in the November/December issue of Drilling Contractor magazine, IADC President Jason McFarland provides a recap of how the Association has pressed ahead of the during another year, fulfilling the long, rich tradition of resilience and adaptability in the face of industry challenges.

Operators, contractors and service providers have frequently come together to figure out how everyone can work collaboratively to grow and improve. This time is no different.

McFarland outlined how IADC had impact this year, whether through growing student chapters, developing new accreditation programs, or starting new committees to meet industry demands.

Mentioning the Advanced Rig Technology Committee’s focus on ESG-related projects shows the continuation of the Association’s Sustainability initiatives.

Innovation comes to the drilling industry as a result of its people. This is why the industry has a tradition of collaboration and sharing knowledge for the benefit of the health, safety, and well-being of our people.

The industry relies on the high caliber of its people since it believes in the good guidance its people can provide. Whether discussions are among a Board or around a Ford, good governance comes from striving to do a good job.

As McFarland concludes, he provides a larger perspective to IADC’s Sustainability efforts:

Whether it’s doing more with less, keeping people safe, or making sure we’re part of the conversation, IADC’s approach to any ESG discussion is one filled with excitement and hope.

Read Jason McFarland’s entire editorial on the DC Magazine website.

Read Full Editorial

Related posts

8 December 2021

Unconventional Well Control Concepts Added to WellSharp

Read more
8 December 2021

University Student Chapters Collaborate on Joint HSE Summit

Read more
8 December 2021

IADC Partners with Egyptian Petroleum Show Next February

Read more