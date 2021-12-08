IADC President Shares Association’s Successes

McFarland outlined how IADC had impact this year, whether through growing student chapters, developing new accreditation programs, or starting new committees to meet industry demands.

Mentioning the Advanced Rig Technology Committee’s focus on ESG-related projects shows the continuation of the Association’s Sustainability initiatives.

Innovation comes to the drilling industry as a result of its people. This is why the industry has a tradition of collaboration and sharing knowledge for the benefit of the health, safety, and well-being of our people.

The industry relies on the high caliber of its people since it believes in the good guidance its people can provide. Whether discussions are among a Board or around a Ford, good governance comes from striving to do a good job.

As McFarland concludes, he provides a larger perspective to IADC’s Sustainability efforts: