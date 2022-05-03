IADC Partners with Brasil’s Services Company-Oriented ABESPetro

During the past two-and-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Association partnered with many new trade associations, government bureaucrats, and private companies to ensure our Members all over the globe were taken care of. A crucial takeaway from those many months of collaboration: you can never have too many friends.

That’s why IADC President, Jason McFarland, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Associação Brasileira Das Empresas De Serviços De Petróleo (ABESPetro), the Brazilian trade association representing oil service companies. Founded in 2004, ABESPetro’s basic mission is:

To represent its members before society and in particular the Petroleum Industry, aiming at providing services with a growing, safe quality and respecting the environment and legislation

To promote a defense of the general and legitimate interests of the associates, stimulating cooperation between the different segments of the energy industry

To provide members with guidance, assistance and representation in matters of common interest of an economic or legal nature.

The purpose of this MOU is to establish the framework through which IADC and ABESPetro can cooperate and collaborate as they continually foster education and communication among the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry in Brazil.

Growing Partnerships

While IADC is no stranger to thinking outside the box when it comes to energy industry partnerships, this most recent non-binding partnership with this Brazilian member association has the ultimate goal is to facilitate any opportunities for trade that may exist between the two industry segments. With a signed MoU, the two groups are encouraged: