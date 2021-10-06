IADC Partners with 27th Annual Africa Oil Week Conference

IADC has recently partnered with the Africa Oil Week conference, taking place on 8-11 November 2021, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Regional Partnerships

Africa Oil Week, a part of the Hyve Group, PLC, has the mandate that Africa is at their core and the event will continue to stimulate upstream deals and transactions, drive investments into African projects, and facilitate new partnerships and networking opportunities for the African upstream.

The 2021 event will mark the 27th year of gathering. It will be held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai due to legal restrictions preventing events from happening in Cape Town. The 2022 event will return to CTICC in Cape Town for which we have signed a 3-year deal.

Growing Oil & Gas Industry in Africa

The Nigeria Chapter represents a growing segment of key stakeholders in the region’s drilling industry and can discuss and identify solutions to current events affecting growth of the industry and the springboard of economic benefits.