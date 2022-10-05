IADC Participates in Transocean Rig Tour

In September, IADC participated in a fascinating rig tour of Transocean’s Deepwater Conqueror. An offshore rig environment can be one of those “see it to believe it” situations — it often requires a first-hand experience for people to really understand what happens on an offshore rig. Rig tours are an impactful way to get a glimpse into our industry; they provide an opportunity to meet the crew members and witness the technologies and processes that are required to provide energy to the world.

Transocean’s Deepwater Conqueror is an ultra-deepwater dual-activity drillship with some impressive specs:

Max Water Depth : 12,000 ft. (3,658 m) designed / 10,000 ft. (3,048 m) outfitted

: 12,000 ft. (3,658 m) designed / 10,000 ft. (3,048 m) outfitted Max Drilling Depth : 40,000 ft. (12,192 m)

: 40,000 ft. (12,192 m) BOP : 2×7 ram 18-3/4 inch x 15,000 psi BOP’s

: 2×7 ram 18-3/4 inch x 15,000 psi BOP’s Hookload Capacity : 2,800,000 lbs. static hook load

: 2,800,000 lbs. static hook load Top Drive : NOV TDX-1250 with a continuous torque output of 105,000 ft.-lbs.

: NOV TDX-1250 with a continuous torque output of 105,000 ft.-lbs. Thrusters: 6 right angle geared thrusters, 3 forward and 3 aft.

Thank you to Transocean for organizing the tour, and to industry partners Chevron and Bristow Group for facilitating an excellent event. We also appreciate everyone who participated – Representative Jerry Carl, industry leaders from Transocean and Chevron, and Mr. Wesley Hunt.