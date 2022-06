IADC participated in the 2022 Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference on 16 & 17 May in Bahrain as a media partner. The event’s theme was “Diverse Perspectives: Transitioning Towards a Carbon Constrained World”, and was attended by the Minister of Energy in Bahrain and also the Saudi Minister of Energy.

In total, there were more than 250 participants from over 20 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and USA.