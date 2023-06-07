IADC Participates in HSSE Conference in Kuwait

IADC recently supported and participated in the 11th International HSSE and Loss Prevention Professional Development Conference & Exhibition 2023 of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) – Kuwait Chapter. The ASSP is a non-profit organization for occupational health and safety professionals. The theme of this year’s conference was “Environmental Excellence through Sustainable Solutions.” Lars Nydahl Jorgensen, IADC Regional Director – Europe, presented at the conference. The presentation gave an overview of IADC’s HSE-related initiatives and efforts. We look forward to further opportunities to support and participate in events with the ASSP – Kuwait Chapter.