IADC Participates in Guyana Basins Summit

At GBS 2022, IADC participated in a “Special Sessions Series” targeted at introducing the audience to the participating upstream industry associations (IADC, IOGP, API, IPIECA, and ARPEL) and engaging the topic of oil spill response preparedness in the Caribbean Region, including Guyana and Suriname. Jim Rocco, IADC Senior Director – Government & Industry Affairs – Offshore, attended and contributed to the summit.

The series was presented in four parts, of which IADC participated in the first three.

Part 1 provided an introduction of each of the participating associations. Rocco conducted a brief presentation of IADC, and other representatives did the same for their respective associations.

Part 2 was a Regional Regulators & Policy session. Rocco was given the opportunity to sit on this panel as a former U.S. Coast Guard regulator. He was able to share his experience relative to oil spill preparedness and posit considerations for building out oil spill plans related to Guyana and Suriname. Rocco engaged alongside Cedric Nelom, Director of Suriname’s Environmental Ministry, NIMOS.

In Part 3 of the series, Rocco and co-moderator Bryan Allen from API conducted an interview with Jonathan Smith, Suriname HSE Vice President for Total Energies. This session illustrated oil spill considerations from the operator perspective. Cross-border coordination among government officials, logistics for resourcing spill response execution, and supply-chain spill response collaboration were several of the topics Rocco and Allen discussed with Smith. This session included a Q&A segment with the audience.

In Part 4, Miguel Moyano from ARPEL moderated a session presentation by Lukas Rodriguez, U.S. Coast Guard IMO Consultant to RAC-REMPEITC, a Caribbean pollution response coordination center funded by the UN Environment Program, IMO, and the UN Development Program. Rodriguez provided coordination of spill response activities as the need might, but hopefully never will, arise in the Caribbean along with planning and preparedness work he engages in.

Rocco summed up his experience by stating,