IADC North Sea Chapter Gives Back to the Community

IADC’s North Sea Chapter (NSC) has been actively giving back to their community. The Chapter recently received thank you letters from three different organizations they’ve assisted financially.
The NSC generously donated £5000 to the Children’s Heart United Fund (CHUF). The donation will “… help CHUF to achieve its mission to make life better for children and young people who are born with or develop heart conditions by providing lifelong support to them and their families.” Fundraising for this cause assists with vital funds for large and small pieces of equipment, facilities, aftercare, salaries and research at hospitals providing care for cardiac patients throughout the North of England. It’s stated that the amount of £5000 will help CHUF continue funding the “Clown Doctors,” a program that consists of a local arts company who sends “clown doctors” to visit the ward and provide entertainment to the patients. The letter explains,
The NSC also gave £5000 to Friends of ANCHOR, a charity with a mission “… to give every North-east cancer and hematology patient access to the highest quality care and support, and the best possible treatment, throughout their diagnosis.” This year marks the charity’s 25th anniversary of active commitment to their patients. Over the past quarter of a century, the organization has funded millions to support the cause. The letter explains that funding goes towards four key areas of focus: investing in medical equipment and pioneering research, and supporting their unwavering commitment to person-centered wellbeing and clinical excellence. The letter states,
The third cause the NSC recently supported was the Hardship Fund of the UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy Trust with a donation of £5000. Donations are used to support people from the industry who have fallen on hard times due to life circumstances. Many people apply for assistance due to general financial problems, redundancies, and ill health. The letter reads,