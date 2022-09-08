DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC North Sea Chapter Gives Back to the Community

Topics

IADC’s North Sea Chapter (NSC) has been actively giving back to their community. The Chapter recently received thank you letters from three different organizations they’ve assisted financially.

The NSC generously donated £5000 to the Children’s Heart United Fund (CHUF). The donation will “… help CHUF to achieve its mission to make life better for children and young people who are born with or develop heart conditions by providing lifelong support to them and their families.” Fundraising for this cause assists with vital funds for large and small pieces of equipment, facilities, aftercare, salaries and research at hospitals providing care for cardiac patients throughout the North of England. It’s stated that the amount of £5000 will help CHUF continue funding the “Clown Doctors,” a program that consists of a local arts company who sends “clown doctors” to visit the ward and provide entertainment to the patients. The letter explains,

“The children on the unit absolutely love the Clown Doctors and often they are instrumental in helping a child eat, move and continue to recover.”

The NSC also gave £5000 to Friends of ANCHOR, a charity with a mission “… to give every North-east cancer and hematology patient access to the highest quality care and support, and the best possible treatment, throughout their diagnosis.” This year marks the charity’s 25th anniversary of active commitment to their patients. Over the past quarter of a century, the organization has funded millions to support the cause. The letter explains that funding goes towards four key areas of focus: investing in medical equipment and pioneering research, and supporting their unwavering commitment to person-centered wellbeing and clinical excellence. The letter states,

“It’s thanks to the kindness of people like you and organizations like the IADC that we’re able to fund these four key areas, which form the backbone of Friends of ANCHOR’s support and allow the charity to build on the excellent care available through the NHS [National Health Service].”

The third cause the NSC recently supported was the Hardship Fund of the UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy Trust with a donation of £5000. Donations are used to support people from the industry who have fallen on hard times due to life circumstances. Many people apply for assistance due to general financial problems, redundancies, and ill health. The letter reads,

“All donations make a huge difference to what we can provide to our colleagues at a time of need. Everyone we support appreciates all that is done for them and are grateful to have a facility like Chaplaincy to turn to in times of need.”
VISIT IADC NORTH SEA CHAPTER PAGE

Related posts

8 September 2022

Membership Updates for September 2022

Read more
8 September 2022

Accreditation Updates for September 2022

Read more
8 September 2022

WellSharp University Now Available!

Read more