IADC North Sea Chapter Gives Back to the Community

IADC’s North Sea Chapter (NSC) has been actively giving back to their community. The Chapter recently received thank you letters from three different organizations they’ve assisted financially.

The NSC generously donated £5000 to the Children’s Heart United Fund (CHUF). The donation will “… help CHUF to achieve its mission to make life better for children and young people who are born with or develop heart conditions by providing lifelong support to them and their families.” Fundraising for this cause assists with vital funds for large and small pieces of equipment, facilities, aftercare, salaries and research at hospitals providing care for cardiac patients throughout the North of England. It’s stated that the amount of £5000 will help CHUF continue funding the “Clown Doctors,” a program that consists of a local arts company who sends “clown doctors” to visit the ward and provide entertainment to the patients. The letter explains,