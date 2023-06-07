IADC North Sea Chapter Donates to Two Local Charities

Every year at the IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) Annual Safety Awards, the Chapter arranges a money table collection for two chosen local charities in Aberdeen. Attendees have the opportunity to donate money to the charities, and the NSC will generously match the amount raised during the event. At the NSC’s 50th Anniversary Safety Awards on 25 March, event attendees raised £6000 and the NSC matched this amount, bringing the total donation to £12000. The total donation was split between this year’s two charities – Archway and VSA.

Archway supports around 200 children, young people, and adults with learning disabilities in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas. The NSC’s donation will be used to help fund special equipment, provide new experiences and activities that build confidence, prevent social isolation, and make sure everyone has opportunities to get the most out of life.

VSA has a wide range of residential and outreach community services that provide care and support to vulnerable individuals. According to the VSA website, donations to VSA help provide “…the opportunity to give vulnerable children and adults in the North East, the skills, opportunities, experiences, and environments they need to realise their dreams and lead more independent and integrated lives.”