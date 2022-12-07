DRILLBITS
IADC Members Reach Significant ISP Milestones

CONGRATULATIONS

to the following companies and rig teams for achieving health and safety milestones!

Ocean Oilfield
Rig B-152
5 years without a Recordable Incident

Valiant Oman Oilfield Services

Rig 33
4 years with a Lost Time/Recordable Incident

Egyptian Drilling Company

Rig 99
12 years LTI- free

Egyptian Drilling Company

Rig 66
14 years LTI- free

Diamond Offshore

Ocean Endeavor
3 years LTI- free

Foresight

Aryabhatt 1
2 years LTI- free

Foresight

Vivekanand 1
6 years LTI- free

Valiant Oman Oilfield Services

Rig 32
4 years LTI-free

Valiant Oman Oilfield Services

Rig 30
5 years LTI-free

More About the Incident Statistics Program

IADC’s Incident Statistics Program was initially created to track safety and accident information across the drilling industry. To achieve this goal, it has a three-prong mandate:

  • To record data reflecting accident experience, which can be compared to other industries
  • To identify causes and trends of drilling industry injuries
  • To provide a means of recognizing rig crews for outstanding safety performance

This data is collected and published in ISP Quarterly Summary Reports, which include a year-to-date summary. ISP data is also published on an annual basis and is available on our website.

Since 1962, participation in the ISP has been voluntary and open to all drilling contractors. However, a company must participate in the ISP and be a Member of IADC in order to qualify for rig/unit recognition.

The IADC Incident Statistics Program provides for the recognition of drilling rigs that achieve a one-year period without a lost time incident or illness. The ISP also provides for recognition of drilling rigs that achieve the accomplishment of operation for a one-year period without a recordable incident or illness, with IADC ISP plaques available to order on an annual basis.

LEARN MORE ABOUT ISP

IADC has recently started a new social media campaign where Member companies can send us their Incident Statistics Program (ISP) milestones for congratulatory recognition on our social media platforms (LinkedIn & Facebook), and our monthly eNewsletter DrillBits. If you’re interested in participating, please email Katie Carr, Senior Coordinator – External Communications, at katie.carr@iadc.org.

