IADC Members Reach Significant ISP Milestones

CONGRATULATIONS
to the following companies and rig teams for achieving health and safety milestones!
to the following companies and rig teams for achieving health and safety milestones!
Ocean Oilfield
Rig B-152
5 years without a Recordable Incident
Valiant Oman Oilfield Services
Rig 33
4 years with a Lost Time/Recordable Incident
Egyptian Drilling Company
Rig 99
12 years LTI- free
Egyptian Drilling Company
Rig 66
14 years LTI- free
Diamond Offshore
Ocean Endeavor
3 years LTI- free
Foresight
Aryabhatt 1
2 years LTI- free
Foresight
Vivekanand 1
6 years LTI- free
Valiant Oman Oilfield Services
Rig 32
4 years LTI-free
Valiant Oman Oilfield Services
Rig 30
5 years LTI-free
IADC’s Incident Statistics Program was initially created to track safety and accident information across the drilling industry. To achieve this goal, it has a three-prong mandate:
This data is collected and published in ISP Quarterly Summary Reports, which include a year-to-date summary. ISP data is also published on an annual basis and is available on our website.
Since 1962, participation in the ISP has been voluntary and open to all drilling contractors. However, a company must participate in the ISP and be a Member of IADC in order to qualify for rig/unit recognition.
The IADC Incident Statistics Program provides for the recognition of drilling rigs that achieve a one-year period without a lost time incident or illness. The ISP also provides for recognition of drilling rigs that achieve the accomplishment of operation for a one-year period without a recordable incident or illness, with IADC ISP plaques available to order on an annual basis.
IADC has recently started a new social media campaign where Member companies can send us their Incident Statistics Program (ISP) milestones for congratulatory recognition on our social media platforms (LinkedIn & Facebook), and our monthly eNewsletter DrillBits. If you’re interested in participating, please email Katie Carr, Senior Coordinator – External Communications, at katie.carr@iadc.org.
Send comments/questions to drillbits@iadc.org.