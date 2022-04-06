DRILLBITS
IADC Members Host Student Chapters At Industry Conference

Topics

Industry conferences aren’t always about wearing a suit and sitting through conference speakers. For the 2022 Drilling Conference that took place in Galveston, Texas, IADC’s Member companies hosted some of the Association’s Student Chapters to in-person visits.

On 6 March, 2022, IADC had 9 students from Texas A&M and LSU tour the Valaris Semi 8506. Following that Sunday rig tour, IADC had 30 students tour the rig from University of North Dakota, University of Wyoming, Missouri University of Science & Technology, University of Texas, Bossier Parish Community College, Lone Star College, University of Louisiana – Lafayette.

Those touring on Monday also attended the IADC/SPE Drilling Conference in Galveston.

IADC would like to mention our fine appreciation to Valaris, and Rig Manager John Benjamin for accommodating the visit.

