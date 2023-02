This Friday (10 February) Kenny Baker, Cactus Drilling, and Mike Holcomb, Patterson-UTI, will join David Gibson on the VDoor Locksmith podcast. Kenny is the Director of Employee Development for Cactus and Mike is Executive Vice President & COO for Patterson-UTI.

Tune in to hear what these long-time Members of IADC have to say about the next generation of floor hands.

The podcast can be viewed on three different platforms – choose from the buttons below.