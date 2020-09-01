DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for September 2020

Topics

The IADC Lexicon (IADCLexicon.org) is a compendium of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), and IADC guidelines. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This September’s Featured Term is:

Appropriate Exposure Standard” (Source: Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage (Safety) Regulations 2009 (Select Legislative Instrument 2009 No. 382 as amended), Australia, prepared on 1 January 2012):

Appropriate exposure standard means an airborne concentration for a substance as set out in the Adopted National Exposure Standards for Atmospheric Contaminants in the Occupational Environment [NOHSC:1003(1995)] published by the National Occupational Health and Safety Commission, as existing from time to time.

