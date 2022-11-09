IADC Lexicon Featured Term for November 2022

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This month’s featured term is:

Auto-Ignition Point

Auto-ignition point means the temperature at which a substance will spontaneously combine with oxygen and burn without an external ignition or heat source.

Source: IMO MSC.1/Circ.1321, Guidelines for measures to prevent fires in engine-rooms and cargo pump-rooms, 11 June 2009, International Maritime Organization. Regulatory Guidance