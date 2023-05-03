IADC Lexicon Featured Term for May 2023

DRILLBITS
The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

Sustainable Capacity

Average sustainable flow rate over long periods taking into account routine maintenance and operating problems.

Source: IADC UBO / MPD Glossary, December 2011. Global Standards

