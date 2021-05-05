IADC Lexicon Featured Term for May 2021

The IADC Lexicon (IADCLexicon.org) is a compendium of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), and IADC guidelines. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This May’s Featured Term is:

“Main Steering Gear” Source: IMO Resolution A.1023(26), Code for the Construction and Equipment of Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (2009 MODU Code), 2009.

Main steering gear is the machinery, the steering gear power units, if any, and ancillary equipment and the means of applying torque to the rudder stock, e.g. tiller or quadrant, necessary for effecting movement of the rudder for the purpose of steering the unit under normal service conditions.



