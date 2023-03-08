IADC Lexicon Featured Term for March 2023

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This month’s featured term is:

A valve that employs a sliding gate to open or close the flow passage. NOTE: The valve may or may not be full opening.



Source: API STD 53, Blowout Prevention Equipment Systems for Drilling Wells, Upstream Segment, Fourth Edition, November 2012. Global Standards

A valve that employs a sliding gate to open or close the flow passage.



Source: API RP 64, Recommended Practice for Diverter Systems Equipment and Operations, Second Edition, November 2001 (March 1, 2007). Global Standards

Valve assembly with a gate operating within the body, 90° to the conduit, to effect a closure.



Source: API SPEC 6A, Specification for Wellhead and Christmas Tree Equipment, Twentieth Edition, October 2010 (Addendum November 2012). Global Standards

Valve that closes by lowering a flat plate or gate to block the flow through the valve.

Source: IADC UBO / MPD Glossary, December 2011. Global Standard