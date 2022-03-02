IADC Lexicon Featured Term for March 2022

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This March’s Featured Term is:

“Safety integrity level (SIL)” Source: DNVGL-RP-G108, Cyber security in the oil and gas industry based on IEC 62443, DNV GL, September 2017.

Discrete integrity level of a safety instrumented function in a safety instrumented system.