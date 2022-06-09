IADC Lexicon Featured Term for June 2022

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This June’s Featured Term is:

“Environmentally Critical Role” – Source: Environmental Protection Plan Guidelines, The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board, Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board, and National Energy Board, Canada, March 31, 2011.

Assigned work or responsibility key to the mitigation of the effects of pollution, or to monitoring or managing structures, facilities, equipment and systems critical to environmental protection.