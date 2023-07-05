DRILLBITS
IADC Lexicon Featured Term for July 2023

Topics

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This month’s featured term is:

Swabbing

Lifting of well fluids to the surface using a piston-like device installed on a wireline. Swabbing may inadvertently occur due to piston action as pipe or assemblies are pulled from the well.

Source: API RP 54, Recommended Practice for Occupational Safety for Oil and Gas Well Drilling and Servicing Operations, Third Edition, August 1999 (2007). Global Standards

Swabbing

The lowering of the hydrostatic pressure in the well bore due to upward movement of tubulars and/or tools.

Source: API RP 59, Recommended Practice for Well Control Operations, Second Edition, May 2006. Global Standards

Swabbing

“Swabbing” means the planned lifting of well fluids to the surface using a piston-like device installed on a wire line. Swabbing may inadvertently occur due to piston action as pipe or assemblies are pulled from the well. [Mich. Admin. Code R 408 (2013)].

Source: Oil and Gas Drilling and Servicing Operations, Michigan Administrative Code R 408, February 8, 2013. Regulations

Go to IADC Lexicon

