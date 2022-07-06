IADC Lexicon Featured Term for July 2022

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This July’s Featured Term is:

“Enhanced mineral oil based mud (EMOBM)” Source: Offshore Waste Treatment Guidelines, The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board, Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board, and National Energy Board, Canada, December 15, 2010.

Enhanced mineral oil based mud (EMOBM) means a drilling fluid in which the continuous phase is a highly-purified petroleum distillate which should have a total polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon concentration of less than 10 mg/kg, be relatively non toxic in marine environments and have the potential to biodegrade under aerobic conditions.