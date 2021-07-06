IADC Lexicon Featured Term for July 2021

The IADC Lexicon (IADCLexicon.org) is a compendium of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), and IADC guidelines. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This June’s Featured Term is:

“Hot Isostatic Pressing” Source: API SPEC 6A, Specification for Wellhead and Christmas Tree Equipment, Twentieth Edition, October 2010 (Addendum November 2012). Global Standards.

Special forming process used to compact and metallurgically bond metal powder. NOTE: This process takes place within a flexible, metal container whose contents are formed into the desired shape by subjecting the container to high temperature and pressure in an autoclave. It produces a fully wrought structure.



