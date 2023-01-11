IADC Lexicon Featured Term for January 2023

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This month’s featured term is:

Unarmoured umbilical jumper with a termination plate at either end (incorporating connectors for the various lines) used to connect subsea facilities together. NOTE 1 A flying lead is commonly used to connect e.g. a subsea control module on a subsea tree to a subsea umbilical distribution unit. NOTE 2 This type of umbilical jumper is lightweight and hence can be picked up from a deployment basket on the seabed and manoeuvred into position using a free-flying ROV.

Source: API RP 17A, Design and Operation of Subsea Production Systems—General Requirements and Recommendations, Fourth Edition, Reaffirmed 2011. Global Standards