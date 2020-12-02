DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for December 2020

Topics

The IADC Lexicon (IADCLexicon.org) is a compendium of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), and IADC guidelines. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This December’s Featured Term is:

ICAFSource: NOPSEMA Guidance Note: ALARP, N-04300-GN0166, Australia, Revision 4, December 2012. Regulatory Guidance.

Implied Cost of Averting a statistical Fatality.

