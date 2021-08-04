IADC Lexicon Featured Term for August 2021

DRILLBITS
The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This August’s Featured Term is:

Welding Machine And Welding Operator Performance Qualification (WPQ)Source: API SPEC 5DP, Specification for Drill Pipe, First Edition, August 2009.

Written procedure used to demonstrate that a welding machine and welding operator combination has the capability to use the WPS to produce a weld meeting the requirements of this International Standard. NOTE It includes records from the qualification tests.

