IADC Lexicon Featured Term for August 2020

This August’s Featured Term is:

“Limit Analysis” (Source: API RP 17G, Recommended Practice for Completion/Workover Risers, Second Edition, July 2006 (Reaffirmed April 2011):

Method used to compute the resistance of a component made of ideally (rigid) plastic material.