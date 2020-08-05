DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for August 2020

Topics
LimitedAnalysis Definition, OilandGasTerminology-IADCLexicon

The IADC Lexicon (IADCLexicon.org) is a compendium of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), and IADC guidelines. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This August’s Featured Term is:

Limit Analysis” (Source: API RP 17G, Recommended Practice for Completion/Workover Risers, Second Edition, July 2006 (Reaffirmed April 2011):

Method used to compute the resistance of a component made of ideally (rigid) plastic material.

View Full Definition

Related posts

5 August 2020

DRILLERSPAC Update for August 2020

Read more
Houston-IADC-Chapter-Golf-Tournament-onSeptember11th2020-CypresswoodGolfCourse
5 August 2020

Houston Chapter Hosting 32nd Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Read more
5 August 2020

IADC Chairman’s Anniversary Award Program Accepting Submissions

Read more