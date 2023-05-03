IADC Latin America Chapter Hosts Meeting with “People Focus” Presentation

The IADC Latin America Chapter recently hosted their latest bi-monthly meeting on Monday, 17 April. Dr. Roberto Aylmer presented on the topic of “People Focus,” which was followed by a panel discussion featuring Lisa Mullins, Liana Almeida, Peyton Montelongo, and Dr. Aylmer. The group discussed burnout in the workplace and HR challenges post-Covid.

Thank you to everyone who joined in person and virtually. Special thanks to NOV for hosting and to the Chapter’s Vice Chair – Associates, Soraya Carvalho, for organizing the meeting.