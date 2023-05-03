DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Latin America Chapter Hosts Meeting with “People Focus” Presentation

Topics

The IADC Latin America Chapter recently hosted their latest bi-monthly meeting on Monday, 17 April. Dr. Roberto Aylmer presented on the topic of “People Focus,” which was followed by a panel discussion featuring Lisa MullinsLiana AlmeidaPeyton Montelongo, and Dr. Aylmer. The group discussed burnout in the workplace and HR challenges post-Covid. 

Thank you to everyone who joined in person and virtually. Special thanks to NOV for hosting and to the Chapter’s Vice Chair – Associates, Soraya Carvalho, for organizing the meeting. 

IADC Chapters
IADC Latin America Chapter - LinkedIn

Related posts

3 May 2023

Submit an Abstract to the 2023 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference

Read more
3 May 2023

YP Committee Hosts Luncheon with Leaders on “Developing Executive Presence”

Read more
3 May 2023

Permian Basin Chapter Hosts 2023 Drilling Contractor Forum

Read more