IADC Joins Federal Lands Coalition with Industry Groups

IADC recently joined a Federal Lands Coalition, which is being led by the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA) and also includes representatives from the following organizations:

Energy Workforce

Association of Energy Service Companies (AESC)

Western Energy Alliance

United States Oil & Gas Association (USOGA)

Halliburton

The group will collaborate on outreach to Members of Congress, particularly with regards to the federal leasing ban restrictions recently announced by the Biden Administration. Matt Giacona, Assistant Director of Government & Industry Affairs, will serve as IADC’s representative.