IADC Joins Coalition to Discuss Permitting Reform on Capitol Hill with Members of Congress

In June, IADC joined a coalition of fellow trade associations that united to address critical issues impacting the energy sector, with a particular focus on advocating for comprehensive permitting reform. The coalition included Joe Lillis (IADC), Tim Tarpley (Energy Workforce & Technology Council), Tim Stewart (USOGA – US Oil and Gas Association), Matt Giacona (National Ocean Industries Association), and Christopher Kearney (Texas Alliance of Energy Producers).

During their time on Capitol Hill, the coalition had the opportunity to meet with several influential members of Congress, fostering constructive dialogue on the pressing matters at hand. Among the esteemed individuals they engaged with were Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Representatives Henry Cueller (D-TX), Bruce Westerman (R-AR), John Curtis (R-UT), Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Bill Johnson (R-OH), and Kelly Armstrong (R-ND).

Grateful for the ongoing dedication of these public servants, the coalition conveyed their appreciation to the members of Congress for their diligent work thus far regarding permitting reform. The group used this invaluable opportunity to discuss their strategic approach to achieve continued meaningful progress in this area. By fostering collaboration and advocating for reform, the coalition strives to shape a more efficient and streamlined future for the energy industry, benefitting both stakeholders and the broader economy.